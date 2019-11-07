Hillary Warns: Democratic Candidate Must Be Able To Win Electoral College

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton urged supporters on Monday to elect a Democratic presidential nominee who can win the Electoral College vote in 2020 against President Donald Trump.

“We have to hope that whoever ends up nominated can win the Electoral College,” Clinton told a crowd while promoting her new book, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience,” while in Denver, Colorado. “I think several of our candidates could win the popular vote but as I know … that’s not enough.”

The former secretary of state famously won the popular vote in 2016 by receiving more than 2.8 million more votes than Trump, but she ultimately failed to secure the presidency after she fell far short of the required absolute majority of 270 electoral votes needed to win.

“I don’t think we have a choice — we have to win” Clinton urged the crowd of nearly 2,000 people. She further noted that while Democrats need to “work hard for your preference in the primary,” they should also make sure to “close ranks behind whoever is nominated.” – READ MORE