Rand Paul Rigorously Defends President Trump in Kentucky to Rapturous Applause

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has not always been the strongest defender of President Donald Trump.

In the 2016 GOP primaries, the two men crossed swords more than once.

But since then, Paul has warmed to the president’s pro-free market philosophy and non-interventionist foreign policy.

That friendly relationship was on full display on Monday night at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, as Paul — called up to the podium by Trump during the raucous 2020 campaign rally — slammed Democrat impeachment mavens as well as the media.

The senator urged Congress to back the president, charged members of the media with not doing their jobs in disclosing details about the so-called whistleblower, and specifically claimed that Hunter Biden. son of the former vice president, received money from the rich and powerful of foreign countries.

The crowd in Lexington loved every word of it.

“President Trump has great courage. He faces down the fake media every day,” declared Paul.

“But Congress needs to step up and have equal courage to defend the president … He worked for Joe Biden at the same time Hunter Biden was getting money from corrupt oligarchs. I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name.” – READ MORE