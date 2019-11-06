Buttigieg: Forget Trump, I’ll Bring Christianity Back To The White House

Speaking in Iowa on Monday, Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg claimed that he would bring Christianity back to the White House if he were elected president.

Buttigieg said: Faith doesn’t have to be something to divide us. Firs of all, we gotta recognize that one of those many values honored by our flag is the fact that it belongs to people of every religion and no religion equally; that’s a basic American principle. But I’m also offering to people who are guided by a faith tradition in making their decisions about what they think is right and wrong that when I’m president you’ll never have to look at the White House and scratch your head and think, “Whatever happened to ‘I was hungry and you fed me. I was a stranger and you welcomed me.’ ‘Whatever you’ve done to the least of these, you have done to me.’”

Buttigieg then segued to attacking Citizens United, the Supreme Court decision that permitted corporations and unions to be unfettered in their donations to political campaigns. He opined, “I’m thinking about democracy not as a system, but as a value, the belief that our country is better when the views of everybody are taken into account and when we have a system that actually reflects what we, the American people, want. That’s why it’s so important to do something abut Citizens United and get money out of politics.”

As National Review noted in 2010 to support the SCOTUS decision: … campaign-finance regulations have had two ugly impacts: First, they have imposed huge legal costs on those wishing to participate in the political process, effectively shutting out smaller voices who cannot afford to pay campaign lawyers and risk legal trouble in getting their messages across. Loosening legal restrictions on smaller businesses will now allow them to enter the marketplace of political ideas on a more equal footing with their larger competitors. Second, campaign-expenditure limits have driven corporate money away from public dialogue and into channels that have been more corrosive and less transparent (think lobbyists, lawsuits, and regulatory capture).

Buttigieg's implication that he would bring Christianity back to the White House would seem to be in contrast with some of his previous statements. Last April, he attacked Vice President Mike Pence, a devout Christian, tweeting, "Speaking only for myself, I can tell you that if me being gay was a choice, it was a choice that was made far, far above my pay grade. And that's the thing I wish the Mike Pences of the world would understand." He added on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "He's nice. If he were here, you would think he's a nice guy to your face. But he's also fanatical."