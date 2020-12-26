Rand Paul Releases ‘Festivus’ List of Grievances Detailing $54B in Government Waste

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) released his annual report this week detailing government waste in honor of the parody holiday “Festivus,” highlighting over $54 billion in taxpayer dollars spent on items including a study examining eating ground-up bugs, spraying alcoholic rats with bobcat urine, and walking lizards on a treadmill.

“Good morning and Happy #Festivus. Today we will air some more grievances in the holiday tradition!” Paul said in a lengthy Wednesday tweetstorm, highlighting various ways the government has wasted millions of taxpayer dollars over the last year alone:

I’ll throw in a new wrinkle this year because SO MANY people are joining in with my grievances that I want to highlight how the word is spreading — your government is out of control, and a LOT of us have grievances. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2020