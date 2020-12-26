40% Of America Doubting President-elect Biden

Since somehow winning the election, the media has been hard at work for Joe Biden. They haven’t spent the hours and days, combing through his history or digging up past girlfriends to accuse him of heinous acts. No, for the first time, the media is playing nice and giving Biden room to breathe. They haven’t remotely been on him like they were with President Trump. And now, they have already released polls showing how good of a job Biden is doing.

That’s right. The man hasn’t even taken office yet, and major news outlets have already begun spinning polls to shine Biden in bright light. The latest polls come from the Hill and they have President-elect Joe Biden at a 60% approval rate.

What is so surprising about the poll is how can he already have a 60% approval rate when he hasn’t even taken office yet. What has he done? Biden has been busy doing press conferences, interviews, and still trying to figure out how to read the teleprompter. Other than appointing a few low-level cabinet positions, Biden has done much of anything. And 40% of America is already starting to doubt him as a President.- READ MORE

