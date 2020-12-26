Watch: Wuhan Goes from Coronavirus Central to China’s Party Town

Just 12 months ago the city of Wuhan in China was starting to show the first signs of mass coronavirus infections, before launching it onto an unsuspecting world and creating global havoc.

The city soon underwent a draconian 76-day lockdown as its hospitals struggled to deal with a tidal wave of cases that required the rapid construction of field hospitals to handle the overflow.

Today everything is different.

As Reuters reports, revelers are once more thronging the nightclubs, bars and restaurants of the central Chinese city of 11 million residents, discarding the shackles of lockdown and partying hard ready for the dawn of 2021.

Nightlife in Wuhan is back in full swing almost seven months after the city lifted its stringent lockdown and the city’s young partygoers are embracing the catharsis, according to the wire report. – READ MORE

