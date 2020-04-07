Home Depot Co-Founder: Congress Should Have Been Investigating the Pandemic, Not Impeaching Trump (VIDEO)

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus said instead of impeaching President Donald Trump. Congress should have been investigating the coronavirus pandemic in China in January.

Marcus said, “I think that look this president has been hit with something that no president has ever had to deal with. I just resent the people that are going after him now. They are already talking about another impeachment. I hate to tell you that, that Adam Schiff is already investigating this.”

Bartiromo said, “You are hitting on something that is really important because, for three years, Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff were looking for ghosts of Russia collusion. In doing so in terms of getting the country all crazy over the potential of collusion between the president and the Russians, they completely missed the bigger, much more dangerous actor, and that is China. China has been eating our lunch. We’ve got all this stuff produced in China that we need right now, including our active ingredients from prescription drugs. So now they want to do another investigative process of this president and yet throughout the Ukraine impeachment trial as well as the Russian collusion for three years all that time they missed so much that actually impacted Americans. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --