Rand Paul: Obama Admin Sought To Criminally ‘Entrap’ Trump Campaign

Sen. Rand Paul charged the Obama administration’s FBI and CIA with seeking to “entrap” members of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign during the 2016 race.

Fox News host Neil Cavuto asked the Kentucky Republican on Wednesday whether he agreed with Trump’s characterization of controversy regarding the use of at least one FBI informant interaction with Trump campaign associates as “Spygate.”

“Do we really want the FBI and the CIA … involved in presidential campaigns?” Paul asked.

“I think it’s unseemly that the FBI was putting informants in there trying to extract and entrap members of the Trump campaign,” he added. “I think it’s incredibly inappropriate and an abuse of power.”

Paul made references to specific actions reportedly taken by FBI informant Stefan Halper, a Cambridge professor with ties to both American and British intelligence.

“He’s going and asking leading questions of people,” the lawmaker said. “He’s paying people money to get them to London.” – READ MORE

