WATCH: Trump Trolls Obama, Clinton Over Economy Claims in Twitter Video

President Donald Trump used former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s words against them in a new video posted on Twitter.

The president took clips from speeches given by both Clinton and Obama, and showed that the economy predictions they made in 2016 have not come true. In fact, Trump’s policies thus far have actually made economic progress.

“Trump’s policies would throw us into a recession, the last thing we need,” Clinton said in August 2016 at a rally for her candidacy.