A Majority of Americans Say They Are Satisfied with U.S. Economy

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that a majority of Americans are satisfied with America’s economic outlook, and nearly half of all Americans say President Trump deserves the majority of praise for the economy.

According to the poll, 63 percent of Americans said that they are satisfied with America’s economic outlook in 2018.

Forty-four percent of those polled said that Trump deserves “credit for the economic improvement,” while only 27 percent “say he doesn’t deserve much credit for the improvement.” – READ MORE

