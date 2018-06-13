Rand Paul: Lindsey Graham is a ‘danger to the country’

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said that his colleague, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is a “danger to the country” for urging that military force be used against North Korea if President Trump is unable to reach an agreement with the rogue regime’s leader Kim Jong Un about denuclearizing the Korean peninsula.

Paul said he would not vote for an Authorization for the Use of Military Force against North Korea as Graham had called for over the weekend, just before Trump’s meeting on Tuesday with Kim in Singapore.

“Lindsey Graham is a danger to the country by even proposing ideas like authorizing war with Korea, my goodness,” Paul said in an interview Monday with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “So that should be something that is seen as naive and seen as something that really serious people shouldn’t even really be discussing.”

When asked to elaborate, Paul said that Graham’s world view that “war is always the answer” has prompted the U.S. to become involved with conflicts “where it’s not really clear what the American interests is in those wars.”

“I think sometimes the reaction to our involvement in those wars has actually been worse than had we not been involved at all,” Paul said. – READ MORE

