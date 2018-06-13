“What About The Girls You Molested On C-SPAN?” Heckler Asks Biden (VIDEO)

Joe Biden was confronted by a heckler last weekend while promoting his new book at The Grand Opera House in Wilmington, Deleware.

The former Vice President was discussing his son Beau’s horror over pediatrician Earl Bradley, who was convicted of raping and molesting children, when a man in the second row sitting behind U.S. Rep. Mike Castle and Biden’s sister Valerie stood up and asked “What about the girls you molested on C-SPAN at the Senate swearing-in?”

As the crowd erputed in boos, the man interjected “no no no no no, he did it.. no no, let him answer” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1