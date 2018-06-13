DOJ Takes Down 2,300 Alleged Child Sex Abusers In Massive National Operation

Law enforcement arrested more than 2,300 accused child sex offenders and identified 383 children who have been victims of sex abuse, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task forces made the arrests nationwide between March and May in a sweep dubbed Operation Broken Heart, identifying an additional 195 offenders who produced child pornography or committed child sex abuse, according to the DOJ. The 383 children were allegedly either forced to participate in the production of child pornography or had suffered recent, ongoing or past sexual abuse.

“No child should ever have to endure sexual abuse,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in the statement. “And yet, in recent years, certain forms of modern technology have facilitated the spread of child pornography and created greater incentives for its production. We at the Department of Justice are determined to strike back against these repugnant crimes. It is shocking and very sad that in this one operation, we have arrested more than 2,300 alleged child predators and investigated some 25,200 sexual abuse complaints. Any would-be criminal should be warned: this Department will remain relentless in hunting down those who victimize our children.” – READ MORE

