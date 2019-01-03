Rand Paul Hits Mitt Romney: ‘Big Government’ Republican Who ‘Never Liked Reagan’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) slammed incoming “Big Government” Sen. Mitt Romney’s op-ed Wednesday while praising President Donald Trump’s “actual conservative reform agenda.”

“Like other Big Government Republicans who never liked Reagan, Mitt Romney wants to signal how virtuous he is in comparison to the President,” wrote Sen. Paul who cited an article on Republicans supporting former President Ronald Reagan. “Well, I’m most concerned and pleased with the actual conservative reform agenda @realDonaldTrump has achieved”:

Failed 2012 presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney is scheduled to be sworn in on Thursday as the next U.S. senator from Utah, but on Tuesday, he was already condemning President Trump in the Washington Post.