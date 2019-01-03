Migrants discovered hidden inside mattresses strapped to van in bid to reach Europe (VIDEO)

Two migrants were discovered hidden inside bed mattresses strapped to a van in a desperate bid to reach Europe.
Shocking footage shows border officers slashing open plastic-wrapped beds strapped to a white vehicle at a check-point near Melilla on the north African coast and Morocco.
One man, dressed in a black and white T-shirt with black jeans, is seen emerging looking dazed as white filling spills from the mattress.
Mientras no haya #víasseguras para solicitar asilo, seguirán produciéndose situaciones como esta en la #FronteraSur de #Europa. #Melilla #Asilo pic.twitter.com/bVMW6jJOVb
— Jon Inarritu (@JonInarritu) December 30, 2018
The second man, in a blue Reebok T-shirt, then comes out of a second mattress before walking around the corner and sitting down. – READ MORE