How Do Voters Feel About Trump Heading Into His 3rd Year? Pretty Good.

Rasmussen, which offers the only remaining daily presidential approval tracking poll, has some pretty good news for Donald Trump. Despite all the doom and gloom headlines closing out 2018, heading into his 3rd year in office, President Trump enjoys about the same approval for his handling of the job as his predecessor at the same point in his presidency.

“The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday shows that 47% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-two percent (52%) disapprove,” Rasmussen reported on December 28. “The latest figures include 34% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 43% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -9.”

Rasmussen provides some follow-up analysis suggesting some factors playing into Trump’s numbers, including some polling suggesting that he has “angered hawkish members of both major political parties with his decision to withdraw from Syria,” with voters tending to likewise oppose his decision.

Trump's approval rating has been fluctuating in the high-40s for months, at times breaking the 50% mark, including on December 5 and 7. It's lowest point over the last month was Christmas day, when it dipped to 46%.