Rand Paul Harshly Slams Fauci: You Praised Andrew Cuomo. Why Not DeSantis?

On Monday morning, Kentucky GOP Senator Rand Paul, angered by Dr. Anthony Fauci having lavished praise on New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo for his response to the coronavirus pandemic while studiously ignoring Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis’ much more successful response, fired off a tweet targeting Fauci. Paul tweeted, “FL and NY have an identical number of per capita coronavirus infections but FL has 5X less per capita deaths. Will Dr. Fauci be praising @GovRonDeSantis’ response to the pandemic? Will he point out that @NYGovCuomo’s response allowed a fivefold greater per capita death rate?”

In mid-July, Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was queried about the COVID-19 pandemic on PBS’ NewsHour. Anchor Judy Woodruff asked Fauci about a solution for increasing testing throughout the country. Fauci replied:

Again, we have a problem. We need to admit it and own it. But we have got to do the things that are very clear that we need to do to turn this around, remembering we can do it. We know that, when you do it properly, you bring down those cases. We have done it. We have done it in New York. New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly by doing the things that you’re talking about. – READ MORE

