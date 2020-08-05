Kayleigh McEnany Confirms Trump Is ‘Not Considering a National Lockdown’ (VIDEO)

According to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, President Donald Trump will not be shutting the nation down anytime soon.

During her Tuesday White House press briefing, a reporter asked McEnany if Trump would consider a nationwide lockdown.

“No, the president is not considering a national lockdown. What he is encouraging is mitigation efforts,” said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany pic.twitter.com/Q6qjS6RuXv — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) August 4, 2020

“No, the president is not considering a national lockdown,” McEnany said.

She continued, “What he is encouraging is mitigation efforts like wearing a mask, which is patriotic, like social distancing, and engaging in these really common-sense safe measures to safely reopen and avoid the health consequences of a lockdown.” – READ MORE

