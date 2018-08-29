Rand Paul endorses Gary Johnson’s Senate bid

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is endorsing fellow libertarian former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson in his Senate bid in the state.

Paul is throwing his weight behind Johnson, instead of his Republican competitor Mick Rich, the Kentucky senator announced in a news release Tuesday, The Associated Press reports.

Johnson’s supporters have been pressuring Rich to drop out of the race against Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich. Tuesday is the final day for candidates to withdraw their names from the general election ballot.

As fellow libertarians, Paul and Johnson share similar sentiments on limited government.

An Emerson College e-poll conducted with a small sample size of 500 registered voters showed Johnson leading Rich among Republicans. – READ MORE

Senator Rand Paul’s recently introduced amendment that would defund Planned Parenthood in the Senate appropriations package for Defense, Health, Human Services, and Education is being blocked by Republicans, he claims.

“Planned Parenthood ends the lives of 320,000 babies each year,” Paul said on the Senate floor Thursday. “That’s about 900 babies every day. Planned Parenthood receives over $400,000,000 of taxpayer money.”

My amendment would end funding to Planned Parenthood, but it is being blocked by… Republicans. pic.twitter.com/7pSE5OgOlV — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 23, 2018

Big-spending Republicans fear that blocking funding for Planned Parenthood would derail their plans to greatly expand the welfare-warfare state. pic.twitter.com/ddKN6RjjgX — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 23, 2018

“The government with a wink and a nod tells us that Planned Parenthood doesn’t spend the money on abortions, but everybody knows that the taxpayers really are cross-subsidizing Planned Parenthood’s abortions bills,” he added.- READ MORE