Alan Dershowitz: Robert Mueller ‘gearing up’ to subpoena Trump

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz suspects special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of federal prosecutors is preparing to subpoena President Trump.

“I do. I think they’re gearing up for what will be a difficult legal battle,” Dershowitz, a fierce critic of Mueller’s federal Russia investigation, said during an interview Tuesday with CNN.

Dershowitz’s comments follow a CNN report Monday in which Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lead personal attorney, said he hasn’t heard from Mueller’s office in nearly three weeks as the two sides negotiate terms for a possible presidential voluntary interview as part of the ongoing Russia probe.

Dershowitz was asked Tuesday whether the radio silence could indicate Mueller’s team may be considering another means of obtaining Trump’s testimony.

"I suspect they have come to the same conclusion I came to several weeks ago that the tactic of the Trump team — I have no inside information on this — but the tactic of the Trump team is to make the Mueller team an offer they can't accept so that in the end there will be no sit-down and the Trump team can say, 'Look, we made them an offer. It's their fault. They didn't accept it,'" Dershowitz said.

A lawsuit currently pending before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit could severely impair special counsel Robert Mueller’s ability to share details of his inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election with the public.

The matter asks whether federal courts are empowered to release secret grand jury information. As Mueller has shared evidence and secured indictments in his probe from a grand jury in Washington, the case bears on his ability to publicly share details of his investigation.

The case, first flagged by Politico, relates to the disappearance of the Basque activist-academic Jesus de Galindez. Researchers are seeking access to sealed testimony an accused foreign agent named John Joseph Frank gave to a Washington grand jury relating to Galindez’s disappearance.

The Department of Justice is opposing the release of Frank’s testimony. They argue that federal rules prohibit the release of secret grand jury information and that the Galindez case does not “rise to the level of exceptional historic significance,” that would warrant their release.

A ruling for the Justice Department in that case could mean that Mueller would lose a mechanism for releasing evidence and findings he shared with the grand jury to the public, meaning that some elements of his probe could remain secret for years. – READ MORE