Former aide: McCain probably would’ve wanted a Latina woman to succeed him

A former aide to the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said on Monday that the Senate giant probably would have wanted a Latina woman to succeed him.

“I think a Hispanic woman probably would’ve been his pick for a successor if he would’ve lived long enough,” McCain’s former campaign manager, Rick Davis, said during a news conference, according to The Arizona Republic.

“He’s always been someone who’s encouraged participation in politics, especially in the Republican Party, with minorities and women,” Davis said.

He also said McCain had considered what the replacement process would look like, but declined to share specifics.

“I think he was looking forward to retiring after this last term in office and enjoying that back porch in Sedona,” Davis said, according to the newspaper. “He never got that far.” – READ MORE

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is tasked with appointing a Republican to replace Sen. John McCain, who served in the Senate for 32 years and passed away Saturday.

Some speculate that McCain’s wife, Cindy, may be a possible replacement, although conservatives from the base are pressuring Ducey, who will go up for reelection himself in November, to appoint someone who is loyal to President Donald Trump to fill the vacant seat, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal.

The replacement, who will be selected by gubernatorial appointment under Arizona state law, must be a member of McCain’s party, and will fill the vacant seat for the next two years, until a special election in 2020 can determine who will complete the remainder of McCain’s term in the Senate. The seat will be up for reelection for a complete six-year term in 2022.

Other potential appointees include Kirk Adams, Ducey’s chief of staff; Barbara Barrett, former gubernatorial candidate and wife of retired Intel Corp. Chief Executive Craig Barrett; Karrin Taylor Robson, who was appointed to the Arizona Board of Regents by Ducey in 2017; and Eileen Klein, who was appointed as state treasurer by the governor in 2018, according to the Arizona Central.- READ MORE