Sarah Sanders: Jim Acosta Not Up To The Challenge Of Interviewing President Trump (VIDEO)

Posted on by
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took a swipe at CNN’s Jim Acosta and his desire to “go one-on-one with President Trump” during an interview Friday night with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“I don’t think there has ever been a more hostile news media in the country than there has been to President Trump. I think it’s obvious,” Hannity told Sanders to start the interview. – READ MORE

