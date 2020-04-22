Rand Paul Calls for the Reopening of the US Economy: ‘We Cannot Indefinitely Quarantine’ (VIDEO)

Before the Senate voted to approve a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) called for the reopening of the United States’ economy.

The Senate approved the bill on Tuesday by a voice vote, but Paul made his opposition to it known beforehand; however, he did not move to block the bill. He cited the “hardships” senators would go through to return to Washington, D.C. for a recorded vote.

After recovering from coronavirus, @RandPaul just dropped a bomb from the Senate floor: “No amount of bailout dollars will stimulate an economy that is being strangled by quarantine. It is not a lack of money that plagues us but a lack of commerce.” pic.twitter.com/tBB7qjmJGn — Cliff Maloney (@LibertyCliff) April 21, 2020

“The one choice that will get our economy going again, reopening American commerce,” Paul said during a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday night.

He continued, “I rise in opposition to spending $500 billion more. The virus bailouts have already cost over $2 trillion. Our annual deficit this year will approach $4 trillion. We can’t continue on this course. No amount of bailout dollars will stimulate an economy that is being strangled by quarantine.” – READ MORE

