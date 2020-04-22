Helicopter apparently equipped with night vision nabs social distancing violators on Australian rooftop — and it’s all on video

Cops aren’t pulling out all the stops to corral coronavirus social distancing violators only in the United States and United Kingdom — they’re at it Down Under, too.

Police received several reports about illegal entering at a construction site in the Queensland, Australia, suburb of Palm Beach, Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler told 4BC News Talk.

#WATCH: Three men on the roof of a building at Palm Beach on Saturday night have been located by Polair after allegedly trespassing and breaching #COVID19 restrictions. #9News pic.twitter.com/lYcGpfX1Fc — Nine News Gold Coast (@9NewsGoldCoast) April 20, 2020

“It was a set of units under construction, which raises a few issues,” Wheeler added to the station. “It’s an unsafe place to be, at the start.”

It appears cops used night vision from a helicopter to locate the trouble. And indeed a trio of men — ages 19, 20, and 21 — were spotted on the site’s rooftop Saturday night, 7News reported. – READ MORE

