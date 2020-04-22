Ocasio-Cortez Falsely Claims: Republicans Chose To Make Americans Unemployed

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) falsely accused Senate Republicans and the Trump administration of intentionally choosing to make millions of Americans lose their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China.

“Mass unemployment was a choice,” Ocasio-Cortez falsely claimed. “We did not need to lose 20 million jobs. We didn’t. We had options and the option that we chose was to do nothing, despite the fact that we could have done something to save millions of jobs in this country.”

“And so, our political leadership, starting right at the White House and paired right up there with Mitch McConnell, said, hmm, we could take bold action right now to guarantee people’s jobs and guarantee payroll in this country, or we can allow mass unemployment,” Ocasio-Cortez falsely claimed. “And what was allowed to happen, the thing that we chose, not we, but they, chose was mass unemployment and that is going to take years for us to recover from.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks are not true.

Republicans have repeatedly led on the issue of providing funding to Americans and American businesses that are struggling as a result of the pandemic only to be repeatedly blocked by Democrats. – READ MORE

