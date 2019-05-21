Jim Carrey’s pro-abortion tweet backfires: ‘You blessed the pro-life movement with this’

Actor Jim Carrey‘s latest tweet took a shot at Alabama’s new abortion law, but it seemed to backfire, drawing praise from pro-lifers instead.

The “Dumb and Dumber” star tweeted an image Saturday of his artwork depicting Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who signed one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation, as a fully formed preborn baby being aborted from the womb.

“I think If (sic) you’re going to terminate a pregnancy, it should be done sometime before the fetus becomes Governor of Alabama,” Carrey wrote.View image on Twitter

I think If you’re going to terminate a pregnancy, it should be done sometime before the fetus becomes Governor of Alabama. pic.twitter.com/6QgsY2rMz7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 18, 2019

The politically charged depiction garnered some unlikely responses from the right.

"Thank you for the truly accurate (and therefore horrifying) portrayal of abortion… sucking out the brains of a PERSON because that person is inconvenient to you. You blessed the pro-life movement with this," Liz Wheeler, OANN host, commented.