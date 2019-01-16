Ralph Norman: America Under ‘Attack’ from Illegal Immigration, Migrant Caravans

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-sc) Told Breitbart News Sunday That America Is Under “attack” Through Rampant Illegal Immigration And Migrant Caravans.

Congressman Norman, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, spoke with Breitbart News Sunday host Amanda House about President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans’ fight to obtain $5.7 billion in border wall funding.

Norman said that America is under an attack from rampant illegal immigration and the migrant caravans. Reports suggest that migrants will form aother caravan in Honduras and will head to America soon.

“I consider this country to be under an attack, an invasion particularly with the caravans coming out of Honduras,” Norman told House.

The South Carolina conservative noted that Trump’s $5 billion in requested border wall and security funding amounts to a small amount of the federal budget and that fellow conservative lawmakers will continue to back him during the wall funding fight.

“Again, $5 billion is .17 percent of the total budget. It’s not about money; it’s about just because they hate this president,” Norman explained. “I think he’s doing the right thing. I’m in the Freedom Caucus. Our group is very pleased that the president is standing firm and we’ll stand up as long as it takes to get this thing done.” – READ MORE