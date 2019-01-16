MS-13 gang members ‘laugh’ at how easily they can get in the US, says former head of Border Patrol

A former Border Patrol chief offered a disconcerting perspective on the border security debate Monday, telling Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that MS-13 gang members “laugh” at how easily they can illegally enter the United States, according to The Daily Caller.

“Before I was the chief of border patrol I was with the FBI,” former head of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan said. “And I actually supervised MS-13 gang force in southern California. We used to catch them on surveillance wires and they would laugh, MS-13 gang members would laugh [at] how easy it was to go back between Mexico and the U.S. border.”

Morgan was on Carlson’s show to discuss the dangers of having a “dysfunctional immigration policy.” The former CBP chief referenced a court decision that requires the timed release of minor children apprehended at the border as an example.- READ MORE