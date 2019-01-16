Mueller scrutinizing breakfast event held with Nunes, Flynn: report

Special counsel Robert Mueller is scrutinizing a breakfast event held shortly before President Trump’s inauguration, which was attended by Trump allies and foreign officials, according to a Monday Daily Beast report.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan and the special counsel’s team are looking into a breakfast attended by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), former national security adviser Michael Flynn and dozens of foreign officials, three sources told the Daily Beast.

The event took place at the Trump International Hotel around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2017, before Trump officially took office, the online outlet reported.

Diplomats from dozens of countries were reportedly in attendance.

Mueller’s office is looking into the breakfast as part of his probe into whether foreign donors illegally channeled money into Trump’s inaugural fund and a pro-Trump super PAC, as first reported by The New York Times last month.

Prosecutors are probing whether the alleged donations were made in an attempt to buy influence over U.S. policy. – READ MORE