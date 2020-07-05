‘Racist fish’: Famous statue of the Little Mermaid in Copenhagen harbor has been vandalized

The Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen’s harbor has been vandalized with the phrase “racist fish” scrawled on its stone base, SkyNews reported.

The five-and-a-half foot bronze statue, erected more than a century ago, is based on the character created by Hans Christian Andersen and is one of Copenhagen’s most popular attractions, the outlet said.

The Little Mermaid statue also has been a favorite target for vandals, having been painted on, knocked off its perch, and beheaded twice, SkyNews said, adding that anti-whaling and pro-democracy activists have defaced it previously.

But no one has come forward to claim responsibility for this latest act, the outlet said.

“We consider it vandalism and have started an investigation,” a Copenhagen police spokesman told SkyNews. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --