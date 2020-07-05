Fauci says new mutation of coronavirus spreads quickly: report

The country’s top infectious disease expert said Thursday that a more infectious strain of the coronavirus may be emerging.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the claim Thursday in an interview with The Journal of the American Medical Association.

Fauci said research suggests Italy was devastated by a different strain of the coronavirus than the one that originated in Wuhan, China.

The main difference between the two, Fauci said, is that Italy’s version passes from person to person more effectively, making it even more difficult to contain.

“It just seems that the virus replicates better and may be more transmissible,” says Fauci. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --