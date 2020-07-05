Rob Reiner: ‘Nov 3 We Will Find Out How Many Racists Live in America’

Left-wing actor and Hollywood director Rob Reiner suggested that all Trump supporters are racist, claiming that “we will find out how many racists live in America” on Election Day.

“Trump is a stone cold racist who is running his campaign as a proud White Supremacist,” tweeted The Jerk actor. “On Nov.3 we will find out how many racists live in America.”

Despite the fact that President Trump has lifted a ban on federal funding of faith-based historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and was honored with the “Bipartisan Justice Award” for his work on criminal justice reform, Reiner is no stranger to this type of bizarre rhetoric smearing President Trump and his supporters.

Last year, the Bucket List director declared all supporters of the president are racist, claiming that Trump has made it “abundantly clear” his re-election is based on “white nationalism.” – READ MORE

