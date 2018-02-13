Rachel Weisz Rejects Female James Bond: Women Should ‘Get Their Own Stories’

Actress Rachel Weisz (“The Mummy”) will not be waving pom-poms for team “Jane Bond” anytime soon and rejects the politically correct notion that the famed MI6 agent, James Bond, should get a sex-change operation to appease feminists who prefer to leach off a successful franchise rather than invent their own character.

Speaking with The Telegraph, Weisz, whose husband Daniel Craig has played the character for the franchise’s past three entries, said “no” to the question on whether a femme should replace 007. Her reasoning: women deserve their own characters.

“[Fleming] devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women,“ she said. “Why not create your own story rather than jumping on to the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors? Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories.” – READ MORE

Oscar-winning filmmaker Michael Haneke has slammed the ongoing #MeToo movement in a new interview, characterizing the campaign by women who have accused promxfinent individuals of sexual misconduct as a “witch hunt” that should be “left in the Middle Ages.”

“This new puritanism colored by a hatred of men, arriving on the heels of the #MeToo movement, worries me,” the 75-year-old Amour director said in an interview with the Austrian news outlet Kurier.

“This hysterical pre-judgment which is spreading now, I find absolutely disgusting,” Haneke said, according to a translation by Deadline. “And I don’t want to know how many of these accusations related to incidents 20 or 30 years ago are primarily statements that have little to do with sexual assault.”

The filmmaker’s comments come as more than 100 prominent individuals in media, entertainment, and politics have been accused of sexual misconduct or abuse by dozens of women in recent months. – READ MORE

HBO’s Bill Maher sat down with The New York Times’ Bari Weiss, and they discussed what everyone is thinking about the #MeToo movement.

Weiss, a liberal opinion editor for the Times, said she was ostracized by the far left after she came to comedian Aziz Ansari’s defense. She wrote a column — “Aziz Ansari Is Guilty. Of Not Being a Mind Reader” — after an anonymous woman accused the actor of assault when she says she actually just endured a bad date.

Maher agreed the threshold for what counts as harassment and assault is seemingly way too wide. He noted how actor Matt Damon was lambasted for suggesting society shouldn’t conflate patting someone on the butt and molestation. He later apologized, saying he should “close my mouth for a while.” – READ MORE