Goldie Hawn: My ‘Horrible’ #MeToo Experiences ‘Top All Of Them’

Iconic actress Goldie Hawn, 72, says that the sexual predation in the entertainment industry highlighted by the #MeToo movement, “unfortunately,” is nothing new. In fact, the stories she could tell about her “horrible experiences” as a young dancer in New York would “top all of them.”

“Sexual harassment, unfortunately it’s been there forever,” Hawn told CNBC in an interview over the weekend. “I had some horrible experiences as a young dancer in New York City. I mean, I’ll top all of them.”

Though Hawn mentioned a time she was “attacked” in a “dark room,” she did not give any details. Hawn noted that her “strong” upbringing helped her navigate the difficulties of the entertainment industry, and suggested that many women in the field don’t have the benefit of knowing how to handle #MeToo situations.

“I had a very strong mom, a very strong dad, and I had a lot of resilience and I really knew who I was,” she said. “And, you know, the answer was always ‘No, I’ll never get a job like that.’ A lot of girls don’t. A lot of girls don’t know what to do. Or they’re attacked, which I was in a room where — it was a dark room. You’ve got to wiggle your way out of it.” – READ MORE

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Sunday that his office was filing suit against Harvey Weinstein, his brother, and his namesake production company, on behalf of employees who say that Harvey Weinstein made them do humiliating, degrading, and embarrassing things to keep their jobs.

“Two employee witnesses described having to procure [Weinstein]’s erectile dysfunction shots, one of whom received a bonus for obtaining them and was at times directed by to administer the injections,” according to the lawsuit.

In addition, Weinstein’s “drivers in both New York City and Los Angeles were required to keep condoms and erectile dysfunction injections in the car, in order to provide them to Weinstein as needed.”

Employees were also required to keep Weinstein’s “go bags” — his carry on travel bags and other duffels — stocked with the ED drugs just in case he needed them on the fly, the suit claims. An adequate supply of ED drugs had to be on hand at all times.

But if that seems like a dirty job, it’s nothing compared to what Weinstein’s female employees had to do, the New York Attorney General alleges. In the suit, it claims that Weinstein had an entire team of women whose only job was to find other women for Harvey Weinstein to sleep with. – READ MORE