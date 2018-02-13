Here Are The Creepiest Things Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Asked His Employees To Do

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Sunday that his office was filing suit against Harvey Weinstein, his brother, and his namesake production company, on behalf of employees who say that Harvey Weinstein made them do humiliating, degrading, and embarrassing things to keep their jobs.

“Two employee witnesses described having to procure [Weinstein]’s erectile dysfunction shots, one of whom received a bonus for obtaining them and was at times directed by to administer the injections,” according to the lawsuit.

In addition, Weinstein’s “drivers in both New York City and Los Angeles were required to keep condoms and erectile dysfunction injections in the car, in order to provide them to Weinstein as needed.”

Employees were also required to keep Weinstein’s “go bags” — his carry on travel bags and other duffels — stocked with the ED drugs just in case he needed them on the fly, the suit claims. An adequate supply of ED drugs had to be on hand at all times.

But if that seems like a dirty job, it’s nothing compared to what Weinstein’s female employees had to do, the New York Attorney General alleges. In the suit, it claims that Weinstein had an entire team of women whose only job was to find other women for Harvey Weinstein to sleep with. – READ MORE

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is one step closer to standing before a judge and jury over allegations of sexual abuse.

According to Deadline, the LAPD has kicked three cases of sexual abuse against Weinstein over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office where they will determine whether to prosecute.

“Three cases of sexual abuse were submitted to us by the Los Angeles police and they are under review,” confirmed spokesman Greg Risling in Jackie Lacey’s office.

As to when the District Attorney’s office will make a decision on whether to prosecute Weinstein, no dates have been put forward. Statute of limitations pertaining to sex crimes have a 10-year status period. Speaking with Deadline, a law enforcement officer said the department is “very confident these are solid and actionable cases.” – READ MORE