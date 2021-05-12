Queen to Announce Voter ID Requirements in UK to Tackle Election Fraud

“Britons will have to show photo ID to vote in future general elections,” reports The Guardian. And the reason is obvious: to combat voter fraud.

The Queen is expected to formally announce the proposal in a speech on Tuesday.

Just like in the United States, this commonsense approach to fighting voter fraud is being met with accusations of racism from its opponents, who apparently think minorities are incapable of acquiring identification like everyone else.

That’s not all.

The voter ID requirement is one of a number of voting reform proposals, including one “which will also include a limit on the number of postal votes that can be handed in on behalf of others,” which is being justified by ministers “as a way to reduce the risk of electoral fraud.”

You don’t say?

“The changes would affect UK-wide and English elections,” the Guardian explains, though voters in Northern Ireland already have to show identification in order to vote.- READ MORE

