OJ Simpson: Liz Cheney is ‘Standing Up for the Truth’

OJ Simpson, former professional American football player, showed support Monday afternoon for embattled Republican House Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY), saying “the reason I didn’t like her, had to do with her father,” former Vice President Dick Cheney.

The Juice, sharing his insight on the recent Republican House leadership dispute, quoted Voltaire, saying “‘patriotism was the enemy of mankind,’” in his reason behind standing up for Liz Cheney. He said he “thought about that a little bit.”

During the recent weeks, watching cable news, said he “was not a fan of Liz Cheney.” Then he added, “don’t get me wrong, I’m 50/50 on her politics, but I didn’t like her. And then I just realized recently, the reason I didn’t like her had to do with her father,” describing him as “probably my least favorite politician of my adult life.”

Simpson then pondered the Republican Party: “it seemed that fact-based truth and honesty seem to be the enemy of many of these Republican politicians.”

The Juice, who has an interesting relationship with the truth, said, “Liz Cheney stands up for the truth. That’s gotten her a lot of heat.”

“She may lose her position in the party,” he lamented. “She may even lose her career as a politician.” – READ MORE

