Mother’s Day 2022: Fauci predicts country will be ‘as close to back to normal as we can’ by next year

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted Sunday that America will be “as close to back to normal as we can” by next Mother’s Day if certain conditions are met.

Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the White House’s chief medical adviser, made the prediction during ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos, who had asked him to “give everyone a sense of what the country is going to look like next Mother’s Day.”

“I hope that next Mother’s Day, we’re going to see a dramatic difference than what we’re seeing right now. I believe that we will be about as close to back to normal as we can. And there’s some conditions to that, George,” Fauci said during the segment. “We’ve got to make sure that we get the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated.”

When the majority of Americans are vaccinated, he said, COVID-19 “doesn’t really have any place to go.”

“There aren’t a lot of vulnerable people around. And where there are not a lot of vulnerable people around, you’re not going to see a surge. You’re not going to see the kinds of numbers we see now,” he said. “That being the case, I think we can approach what we use to remember as normal before all of this tragedy happened.”

Fauci was also asked during the segment what more he believes could be done to address India’s startling surge in coronavirus cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on the COVID-19 crisis in India: “The end game of this all, George, is going to be to get people vaccinated.” https://t.co/ZDW8CrXSez pic.twitter.com/tErbWcRm8f — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 9, 2021

Infections have swelled in India since February in a disastrous turn blamed on more contagious variants as well as government decisions to allow massive crowds to gather for religious festivals and political rallies. On Friday India reported a new daily record of 414,188 confirmed cases and 3,915 additional deaths. The official daily death count has stayed over 3,000 for the past 10 days.- READ MORE

