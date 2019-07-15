‘Putting Politics Before American Jobs’: RNC Chairwoman Slams Pelosi for Delaying Vote on USMCA Trade Deal

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for dragging her feet on the approval of the latest North American trade deal.

President Donald Trump and his administration have been working to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) since he took over the Oval Office. Though there has been friction with Mexico, Trump managed to strike a deal with them and Canada that reforms some of the current trade regulations between the three nations.

When Trump settled on the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), the U.S. and its neighbors negotiated a trade deal and sent it back to their respective legislatures for approval. Mexico already gave the deal its seal of approval, becoming the first of the three nations to do so.

Canada and the U.S., however, haven’t seen as much progress.

Every day that Nancy Pelosi refuses to allow a vote on #USMCA is a day she’s putting politics before American jobs.@realDonaldTrump put #AmericaFirst when negotiating a great new trade deal.



Pelosi needs to do the same! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) July 14, 2019

In the U.S., Speaker Pelosi hasn't gotten around to scheduling a vote on the issue. She claims that she has reservations about the deal, pointing to unresolved issues relating to labor standards and environmental protections.


