POLICE: 16 Arrested in Phoenix ICE Protest — Cops Assaulted

Police in Phoenix arrested 16 people during a protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The protesters are charged with unlawful assembly and obstructing a public thoroughfare. Two people also face charges of aggravated assault on a police officer.

Protesters rallied in the street in front of the Phoenix ICE office about 8:30 p.m. The rally assembled on public streets and the light-rail tracks, AZCentral reported. Police officials declared the rally to be an unlawful assembly and ordered protesters out of the streets.

Many of those attending the rally remained on the sidewalk while others allegedly blocked traffic and shut down the light-rail system in the area.

Phoenix Police Sergeant Mercedes Fortune reported charges for unlawful assembly and obstruction a public thoroughfare were filed against the following: (List from AZCentral.com) – READ MORE