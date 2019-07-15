O’Rourke: Illegal Immigrants Will Not Be ‘Criminally Prosecuted for Being a Human Being’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke on Friday said illegal immigrants will not be “criminally prosecuted for being a human being” if he is elected president of the United States.

The former Texas congressman was speaking at a campaign event in Wisconsin when he addressed a question from a reporter about Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro’s criticism of him not supporting the decriminalization of border crossings.

Castro, who was critical of O'Rourke's immigration record at the first Democratic debate, took a shot at two of his Democratic opponents, O'Rourke and Joe Biden, during a presidential candidate town hall hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens last week, saying they were "wrong" for being against making illegal border crossings a civil violation.