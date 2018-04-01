Putin Spokesman Refers To Weinstein Accusers As ‘Prostitutes’

Demitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, publicly referred to the many alleged victims of Harvey Weinstein’s reported sexual harassment as “prostitutes.”

Speaking to students at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow, Peskov said that Weinstein’s accusers should have come forward with their #MeToo stories earlier and are only doing so for money.

“You know, this reminds of the Hollywood stars, who became stars, who did a lot that is not compatible with our notions of honor and dignity,” Peskov said, according to reports from Radio Free Europe and Newsweek. “But they did this in order to become stars.”

"Maybe [Weinstein is] a scumbag, but nobody went to the police and said 'Weinstein raped me,'" he said. "No, they wanted to earn $10 million. What do you call a woman who sleeps with a man for $10 million? Maybe I'm being crude, but she's called a prostitute."

