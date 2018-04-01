True Pundit

Goodlatte on US Attorney’s Probe: ‘Sunlight Needs to Be Shone on Unbelievable Bias’ Within FBI (VIDEO)

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte said Friday that he believes the reputation of the FBI and Justice Department will be restored as a result of the investigation into potential FISA abuses by both agencies.

Goodlatte (R-Va.) had demanded a special counsel be appointed to carrying out the investigation, a request that Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied. However, Sessions said Thursday that U.S. Attorney John Huber would look into the issues raised by GOP lawmakers, including the Clinton Foundation and Uranium One. – READ MORE

