Donald Trump’s Easter and Passover Message: ‘God’s Love Redeems the World’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump delivered a greeting to the American people celebrating Easter and Passover, addressing both Christians and Jews.

“Both of these sacred celebrations remind us that God’s love redeems the world,” Trump said.

He cited Isaiah 60:2-3 to recall God’s blessings on the world. – READ MORE

