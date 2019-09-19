Purdue University Rejects Faculty Calls to Ban Chick-fil-A

Purdue University officials have rejected faculty calls to block a proposal to install a Chick-fil-A franchise on campus.

According to a local news report, administrators at Purdue University are fighting back against pressure to cancel plans to build a Chick-fil-A restaurant on campus. Student and faculty protesters at universities around the country have fought against Chick-fil-A’s expansion onto campuses over the popular fast-food restaurant’s Christian values.

Purdue released a statement on Friday revealing that students have “long-requested” that the university bring Chick-fil-A to campus. Moreover, the statement notes that the Chick-fil-A franchisee, a female Purdue graduate, was asked to sign a statement of “equal access and treatment” in exchange for permission to sell Chick-fil-A food on campus. – READ MORE