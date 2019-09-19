Manchin: ‘Beto O’Rourke’s Not Taking My Guns Away From Me’

Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) on Wednesday said presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke “is not taking my guns away from me.”

O’Rourke, a former congressman from El Paso, Texas, has made gun confiscation part of his presidential platform in a bid to capture voters on the left. His poll numbers have been flagging, but he gained a great deal of media attention at last week’s debate by saying “hell yes” he would confiscate AR-15s.

Manchin was not impressed.

“I can tell you one thing: Beto O’Rourke’s not taking my guns away from me. You tell Beto that OK?” Manchin told Wall Street Journal reporter Lindsay Wise.

Manchin also said it was “very harmful” to the Democratic Party for O’Rourke to make it look like Democrats want to seize lawfully owned firearms.

“Beto’s one human being. He gave his own opinion, OK? I think it was very harmful to make it look like all the Democrats,” Manchin said. – READ MORE