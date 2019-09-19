Gov. Gavin Newsom lashes out at Trump for asserting ‘power and dominance’ over California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom lashed out at President Donald Trump and the Republican party after the administration announced that they would revoke waivers for the state over their automobile emissions standards.

“This was a move, demonstrable move to assert power and dominance aggressively against the state, a few days before U.N. climate week, to punctuate a point,” he said.

Newsom reminded the media that President George W. Bush also pressed similar measures, and noted the various Republican politicians who supported regulations for cleaner air in the state.

“I don’t know what the hell has happened to the Republican party,” he exclaimed.

“And by the way, where is the Republican party right now?” he asked. “Where are they pushing back? Why aren’t they pushing back? They believe in federalism, they believe in states’ rights, at least they assert that, and they’re no where to be found at this.” – READ MORE