Pundits ‘Sickened’ by Sight of Fans Booing Trump During World Series (VIDEO)

Pundits, even those vehemently opposed to President Donald Trump, said they were “sickened” by the sight of baseball fans booing the president during Sunday night’s World Series match between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.

“I find it kind of sickening to watch people — we are Americans — and we do not do that.” “We do not want the world hearing us chant, lock him up, to this president, or to any president … ” @JoeNBC rips fans who booed @realDonaldTrump at World Series in D.C. last night. pic.twitter.com/dChEfbeGkb — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 28, 2019

On their Monday morning show, MSNBC Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinksi decried the boos and chants of “Lock him up” that erupted among fans when Trump’s name was announced on the stadium public address system and his image popped up on the giant television screen.

“We are Americans,” Scarborough said. “And we do not do that. We do not want the world hearing us chant, lock him up, to this president, or to any president.” – READ MORE