Trump Defends Keeping ‘Leaker’ Schiff, Pelosi Out Of Loop On Al-Baghdadi Raid

President Trump, on Monday, defended his decision to keep some top congressional Democrats out of the loop before the U.S. strike on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying the mission was too important to risk.

Trump, on Sunday, said he did not notify some members of Congress — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and senior Democrats on the committees currently working to impeach him, including Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) — about a raid because he was worried about leaks.

Trump, on Monday, repeated his charge.

“The only thing is they were talking about why didn’t I give the information to Adam Schiff and his committee, and the answer is because I think Adam Schiff is the biggest leaker in Washington,” Trump said on Monday. “You know that, I know that, we all know that. I’ve watched Adam Schiff leak. He’s a corrupt politician. He’s a leaker like nobody has ever seen before.” – READ MORE