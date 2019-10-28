WATCH: Rapper invites fan onstage, then kicks him off for refusing to say ‘F**k Donald Trump’

While performing at the Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio Saturday night, rapper YG invited a fan onstage after noticing the fan was not singing along to his infamous anti-Trump anthem, “F**k Donald Trump.”

YG Brings Fan On Stage To Yell “F**k Donald Trump,” Fan Couldn’t Do It 🇺🇸 https://t.co/WNCQNGz7ql pic.twitter.com/X4fMCJanjV — HĪPMAGAZINE.ORG (@hipmagazineorg) October 27, 2019

Video shows YG shaking hands with the fan then demanding that he denounce Trump using the likeness of his explicit song.

“I spotted you out in the crowd, I asked if you f**k with Donald Trump. You said, ‘You don’t know.’ So since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight,” the rapper, whose real name is Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, told the fan.

“I need you to state your name, and yell out ‘f**k Donald Trump,” he demanded.

The unidentified fan then refused, shaking his head to YG's outrageous demand.